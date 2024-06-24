NY State Department Of Labor Updates Model Breast Milk Expression Policy

Effective June 19, 2024, every New York State employer is required to provide paid break time of up to 30 minutes and permit the use of existing paid break time or mealtime for time in excess of 30 minutes...

For almost 90 years, Thompson Coburn LLP has provided the quality legal services and counsel our clients demand to achieve their most critical business goals. With more than 380 lawyers and 40 practice areas, we serve clients throughout the United States and beyond.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Effective June 19, 2024, every New York State employer is required to provide paid break time of up to 30 minutes and permit the use of existing paid break time or mealtime for time in excess of 30 minutes to allow an employee to express breast milk each time the employee has reasonable need to do so. This is effective for up to three years after childbirth. Previously, employers were only required to provide unpaid breaks to express breast milk.

As a result of this new paid break mandate, the New York State Department of Labor has updated its breast milk expression guidance and model policy. Importantly, employers are required to provide their breast milk expression policy to all employees upon hire and again on an annual basis. Employers are also required to provide the policy to employees when they return to work after the birth of a child.

Open File 0.4MB

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.