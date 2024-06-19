Your Rights As An Employee: Racial Discrimination In New York

Racial discrimination is illegal under state and federal laws. Mizrahi Kroub, LLP has recovered over a billion dollars for our clients, and we're here to make sure you understand your rights, and what you can do if you're facing racial discrimination in the workplace.

YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AS AN EMPLOYEE IN NEW YORK

In New York, employees are protected from racial discrimination under law, including the New York State Human Rights Law and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. These laws prohibit employers from discriminating against employees based on race, color, or national origin.

If you believe you've been a victim of racial discrimination, it's important to document the incidents, seek support from colleagues or HR, and consider contacting a New York racial discrimination lawyer to discuss your legal options.

RECOGNIZING RACIAL DISCRIMINATION IN THE WORKPLACE

‍Unfair Treatment: Employees may experience racial discrimination through disparities in hiring, promotions, wages, or job assignments. Qualified candidates might be overlooked during hiring processes or denied opportunities for career advancement based on their race. Also, unequal compensation or benefits based on racial background can be forms of discrimination in the workplace.

Hostile Work Environment: Racial discrimination can create a hostile work environment where offensive remarks, derogatory comments, or threats targeting an individual's race are the norm. Behavior like this undermines the dignity and self-worth of employees and creates an intimidating, offensive atmosphere that can be almost impossible to succeed in.

Retaliation: Employees who speak out against racial discrimination or participate in discrimination investigations may face illegal retaliation from their employers. This can include adverse actions like termination, demotion, or other forms of retaliation aimed at silencing or punishing individuals who assert their rights or challenge discriminatory practices. Retaliation not only discourages employees from reporting discrimination but also perpetuates a culture of fear and silence within the workplace.

HOW A NEW YORK RACIAL DISCRIMINATION LAWYER CAN HELP

A skilled New York racial discrimination lawyer can:

Evaluate Your Case: Your lawyer will carefully assess the specifics of your situation to determine the viability of your claim for racial discrimination. This evaluation involves a thorough review of relevant evidence, such as employment records, witness statements, and documentation of discriminatory incidents, to build a strong case on your behalf.

Negotiate with Employers: Your attorney will advocate for you in negotiations with your employer to address the discrimination and seek a resolution. This may involve discussions for a settlement agreement that provides compensation for damages and implements corrective actions to address discriminatory practices.

File a Lawsuit: If negotiations fail to resolve the matter satisfactorily, your lawyer will not hesitate to file a lawsuit on your behalf to seek justice and compensation for damages caused by the discrimination. This legal action may include claims for monetary damages, injunctive relief to stop ongoing discrimination, and other remedies available under state and federal anti-discrimination laws.

