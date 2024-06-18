A gentle reminder for California employers: the clock is ticking on your obligations to prepare a workplace violence prevention plan and conduct a training session on that plan under California's new violence prevention plan law (SB 553). Both the plan and that training session must be completed by July 1, 2024. We previously answered frequently asked questions about the law, including what employers need to do to comply with it, how to draft a violence prevention plan, what a violence prevention plan needs to include, and how employers may meet the training obligations. An updated version of that FAQ can be found here. Please do not hesitate to contact us if we can be of assistance.

