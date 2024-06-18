ARTICLE
18 June 2024

California Employers: The July 1, 2024 California Violence Prevention Deadline Is Quickly Approaching – Do You Know What Your Obligations Are?

United States Employment and HR
A gentle reminder for California employers: the clock is ticking on your obligations to prepare a workplace violence prevention plan and conduct a training session on that plan under California's new violence prevention plan law (SB 553). Both the plan and that training session must be completed by July 1, 2024. We previously answered frequently asked questions about the law, including what employers need to do to comply with it, how to draft a violence prevention plan, what a violence prevention plan needs to include, and how employers may meet the training obligations. An updated version of that FAQ can be found here. Please do not hesitate to contact us if we can be of assistance.

Kongsik Kim
Nicole M. Rivers
Jennifer Rubin
