14 June 2024

Webinar Jun 25, 2024: Italy, Spain And France: Current Trends And Upcoming Regulations In The European Employment Law Landscape

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Italy, Spain and France have seen many changes in the employment law landscape within the last year.
European Union Employment and HR
About the Program: Italy, Spain and France have seen many changes in the employment law landscape within the last year. Seyfarth's Italy, Spain and France qualified international employment law experts, Sofia Bargellini, Ana Cid and Laurence Harvey Wood, look forward to sharing some recent developments in their upcoming 45 minute webinar. These international employment law specialists will give an overview of hot topics and upcoming regulations within Europe.

Topics will include pay equity, unfair dismissal compensation, remote work policies, work/life balance, parental leave, and other employment law updates within these European regions.

Cost – There is no cost to attend, but registration is required.

Tuesday, June 25, 2024
9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Pacific
10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Mountain
11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Central
12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Eastern
5:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. UK

Speakers

Sofia Bargellini, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Ana Cid, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Laurence Harvey Wood, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

If you have any questions, please contact Sophia Gomez at sgomez@seyfarth.com and reference this event.

Learn more about our International Employment Law practice.

Seyfarth Shaw LLP
