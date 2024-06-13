This Week From The Hill (June 9 – 15, 2024)

Each week while Congress is in session, our Policy team delivers a key update to highlight a topical benefits, health, or retirement news item from the Hill...

On June 5, Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Ranking Member Bill Cassidy (R-LA) issued an RFI to stakeholders seeking input on “ways to modernize federal law to allow independent workers access to portable workplace benefits like retirement and health care.”

The RFI seeks input on over two pages of prompts. Responses are due to IndependentWorkforce@help.senate.gov by June 26.

The RFI can be found here.

