ARTICLE
13 June 2024

This Week From The Hill (June 9 – 15, 2024)

GG
Groom Law Group

Contributor

Groom Law Group logo
Explore
Each week while Congress is in session, our Policy team delivers a key update to highlight a topical benefits, health, or retirement news item from the Hill...
United States Employment and HR
Photo of Michael Kreps
Photo of Diana McDonald
Photo of Ryan Temme
Photo of Kevin Walsh
Photo of Brigen Winters
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Each week while Congress is in session, our Policy team delivers a key update to highlight a topical benefits, health, or retirement news item from the Hill, such as a newly introduced bill, a summary of a committee hearing, or another hot-button matter.

On June 5, Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Ranking Member Bill Cassidy (R-LA) issued an RFI to stakeholders seeking input on “ways to modernize federal law to allow independent workers access to portable workplace benefits like retirement and health care.”

The RFI seeks input on over two pages of prompts. Responses are due to IndependentWorkforce@help.senate.gov by June 26.

The RFI can be found here.

This Week From the Hill

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michael Kreps
Michael Kreps
Photo of Diana McDonald
Diana McDonald
Photo of Ryan Temme
Ryan Temme
Photo of Kevin Walsh
Kevin Walsh
Photo of Brigen Winters
Brigen Winters
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More