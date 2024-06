ARTICLE Workplace Mental Health Requests Are Skyrocketing, But Can Employers Keep Up? LM Littler Mendelson More Contributor With more than 1,800 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow Devjani Mishra says employers need to address lingering effects of the pandemic and other issues affecting workers' mental well-being, while Michael Lotito notes that the NLRB has been reshaping US labor law.

Authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.