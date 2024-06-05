The Department of Labor's (DOL) Employment and Training Administration (ETA) announced its intent to extend the Office of Foreign Labor Certification's Labor Condition Application (LCA) forms and the Wage and Hour Division's WH-4 complaint form for three years and invited public comments until July 5, 2024. DOL proposes the extensions without changes.

The information collection request includes LCA Forms ETA-9035, ETA-9035E (electronic), ETA-9035 and 9035E Appendix A, ETA-9035CP Instructions, and the WH-4 complaint form.

Written comments must be submitted in accordance with the notice's instructions.

Details:

OFLC notice (scroll to May 6, 2024).

Federal Register notice (with a link to submit comments) (May 6, 2024).

