LaManque Wins ABA 2024 On The Rise—Top 40 Young Lawyers Award

Pryor Cashman Counsel Wendy M. LaManque, a member of the Labor + Employment Group, has been named a winner of the 2024 On The Rise—Top 40 Young Lawyers Award by The American Bar Association (ABA) Young Lawyers Division.

A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Pryor Cashman Counsel Wendy M. LaManque, a member of the Labor + Employment Group, has been named a winner of the 2024 On The Rise—Top 40 Young Lawyers Award by The American Bar Association (ABA) Young Lawyers Division.

Wendy joins a list of honorees from law firms across the country, along with lawyers in the public sector and the military.

The award “provides national recognition for ABA young lawyer members who exemplify a broad range of high achievement, innovation, vision, leadership, and legal and community service.”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.