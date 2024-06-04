ARTICLE
4 June 2024

LaManque Wins ABA 2024 On The Rise—Top 40 Young Lawyers Award

Pryor Cashman Counsel Wendy M. LaManque, a member of the Labor + Employment Group, has been named a winner of the 2024 On The Rise—Top 40 Young Lawyers Award by The American Bar Association (ABA) Young Lawyers Division.
Pryor Cashman Counsel Wendy M. LaManque, a member of the Labor + Employment Group, has been named a winner of the 2024 On The Rise—Top 40 Young Lawyers Award by The American Bar Association (ABA) Young Lawyers Division.

Wendy joins a list of honorees from law firms across the country, along with lawyers in the public sector and the military.

The award “provides national recognition for ABA young lawyer members who exemplify a broad range of high achievement, innovation, vision, leadership, and legal and community service.”

