30 May 2024

White House Publishes Steps To Protect Workers From The Risks Of AI

Since the executive order, several government entities including the Department of Labor have released guidance on the use of AI.
United States Employment and HR
Last year the White House weighed in on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in businesses.

Since the executive order, several government entities including the Department of Labor have released guidance on the use of AI.

And now the White House published principles to protect workers when AI is used in the workplace.

The principles apply to both the development and deployment of AI systems. These principles include:

  • Awareness – Workers should be informed of and have input in the design, development, testing, training, and use of AI systems in the workplace.
  • Ethical development – AI systems should be designed, developed, and trained in a way to protect workers.
  • Governance and Oversight – Organizations should have clear governance systems and oversight for AI systems.
  • Transparency – Employers should be transparent with workers and job seekers about AI systems being used.
  • Compliance with existing workplace laws – AI systems should not violate or undermine worker's rights including the right to organize, health and safety rights, and other worker protections.
  • Enabling – AI systems should assist and improve worker's job quality.
  • Supportive during transition – Employers support workers during job transitions related to AI.
  • Privacy and Security of Data – Worker's data collected, used, or created by AI systems should be limited in scope and used to support legitimate business aims.

