White House Publishes Steps To Protect Workers From The Risks Of AI

Last year the White House weighed in on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in businesses.

Since the executive order, several government entities including the Department of Labor have released guidance on the use of AI.

And now the White House published principles to protect workers when AI is used in the workplace.

The principles apply to both the development and deployment of AI systems. These principles include:

Awareness – Workers should be informed of and have input in the design, development, testing, training, and use of AI systems in the workplace.

AI systems should be designed, developed, and trained in a way to protect workers.

Organizations should have clear governance systems and oversight for AI systems.

Employers should be transparent with workers and job seekers about AI systems being used.

AI systems should not violate or undermine worker's rights including the right to organize, health and safety rights, and other worker protections.

AI systems should assist and improve worker's job quality.

Employers support workers during job transitions related to AI.

Worker's data collected, used, or created by AI systems should be limited in scope and used to support legitimate business aims.

