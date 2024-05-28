Celebrating AANHPI Heritage Month: Innovation Leads To Growth (Podcast)

In honor of this year's Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month theme "Advancing Leaders Through Innovation," Littler associate Ed Tsui spoke with Littler shareholder, Lavanga Wijekoon...

With more than 1,800 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In honor of this year's Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month theme "Advancing Leaders Through Innovation," Littler associate Ed Tsui spoke with Littler shareholder, Lavanga Wijekoon, who shared how he has been able to advance his practice at the firm through innovation.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.