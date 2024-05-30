ARTICLE
30 May 2024

LaManque Discusses Colorado's New AI Bias Law

Pryor Cashman Counsel Wendy LaManque, a member of the Labor + Employment Group, spoke with Bloomberg Law about Colorado's new AI bias law...
United States Employment and HR
Pryor Cashman Counsel Wendy LaManque, a member of the Labor + Employment Group, spoke with Bloomberg Law about Colorado's new AI bias law, which regulates an employer's use of AI software in the application process for new hires.

In "US's First State AI Bias Law Lets Job Seekers Fight Rejections," Wendy explains a key difference in Colorado's law as compared to New York City's, the only other major US jurisdiction with an AI bias law enacted:

Another notable difference is that in the New York City law "there is no requirement that an employer take any action in response to the audit results," Wendy LaManque, employment lawyer at Pryor Cashman LLP, said via email. "The Colorado law requires that AI developers must disclose to the CO attorney general and any known users of the system any known or reasonably foreseeable risk of discrimination within 90 days of its discovery."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

