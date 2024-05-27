ARTICLE
27 May 2024

Non-XUAR Textile Companies Added To UFLPA Entity List

CL
Cassidy Levy Kent

Contributor

Cassidy Levy Kent logo
Cassidy Levy Kent is an international law firm with offices in Ottawa and Washington DC. We help clients address international trade and investment issues — whether they involve trade controls, trade remedy litigation, dispute settlement, negotiations or policy efforts. Our lawyers have decades of experience in government and as partners at some of the largest and most prestigious US and Canadian law firms.
Explore
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Chair of the Forced Labor Enforcement Task Force (FLETF), announced on May 16 the addition of 26 textile companies based in China...
Worldwide Employment and HR
Photo of David Sanders
Photo of Gillian V. Rice
Photo of Benjamin Duffy-Howard
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Chair of the Forced Labor Enforcement Task Force (FLETF), announced on May 16 the addition of 26 textile companies based in China to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) Entity List. Effective the next day, May 17, goods from the newly-added Entities were restricted from entering the United States. Most of the Entities added to the UFLPA Entity List are manufacturers based outside of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR). According to the DHS announcement, the decision to add Entities located outside of the XUAR to the UFLPA Entity List is intended to "increase transparency and ensure responsible companies can conduct due diligence on their supply chains."

The DHS announcement represents the largest to-date one time expansion to the UFLPA entity list. This action is part of a greater strategy by DHS with respect to textile enforcement and combating illicit trade in the textile industry.

According to DHS, all 26 Entities are cotton traders or warehouse facilities that source cotton from the XUAR. Twenty-one of the Entities sell XUAR-sourced cotton on the wholesale market. Before the enactment of the UFLPA, cotton was already subject to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Withhold Release Order (WRO), and cotton and textiles remain priority products of enforcement.

The May 16 action by DHS marks an important change in the enforcement of the UFLPA given DHS' addition of Entities based outside of the XUAR to the Entity List.

It remains important for U.S. importers to practice due diligence with respect to their supply chains and to ensure that no forced labor exists in their supply chains regardless of whether their suppliers are located in the XUAR. Please contact CLK's customs and supply chain compliance team if you have questions or require assistance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of David Sanders
David Sanders
Photo of Gillian V. Rice
Gillian V. Rice
Photo of Benjamin Duffy-Howard
Benjamin Duffy-Howard
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
27 May 2024

Non-XUAR Textile Companies Added To UFLPA Entity List

Worldwide Employment and HR

Contributor

Cassidy Levy Kent logo
Cassidy Levy Kent is an international law firm with offices in Ottawa and Washington DC. We help clients address international trade and investment issues — whether they involve trade controls, trade remedy litigation, dispute settlement, negotiations or policy efforts. Our lawyers have decades of experience in government and as partners at some of the largest and most prestigious US and Canadian law firms.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More