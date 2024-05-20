May 2024 DOL PERM And PWD Processing Times

applications filed in April 2023 or earlier, and processing audited cases with priority dates of December 2022 or earlier. DOL is working on standard reconsideration requests that were filed in April 2023 or earlier.

As of May 1, 2024, DOL is issuing prevailing wage determinations (PWDs) for PERM prevailing wage requests filed in November 2023 (OES) and March 2023 (non-OES) and H-1B prevailing wage requests filed in November 2023 (OES) and April 2023 (non-OES). The agency has been processing PERM prevailing wage redeterminations requested in December 2023 and H-1B prevailing wage redeterminations requested in January 2024. DOL is also processing PERM Center Director reviews requested in March 2024.

These reports are available on the DOL FLAG page.

