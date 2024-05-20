ARTICLE
20 May 2024

2025 Inflation Adjusted HSA, HDHP, And HRA Amounts

TS
Taft Stettinius & Hollister
Contributor
Taft Stettinius & Hollister logo
Established in 1885, Taft is a nationally recognized law firm serving individuals and businesses worldwide, in both mature and emerging industries.
Explore
On May 10, 2024, the IRS released Rev. Proc. 2024-25, which increases the contribution limit for Health Savings Accounts (HSA), the minimum deductible and maximum...
United States Employment and HR
Photo of Alexander J. Mate
Photo of Patricia L. Beaty
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On May 10, 2024, the IRS released Rev. Proc. 2024-25, which increases the contribution limit for Health Savings Accounts (HSA), the minimum deductible and maximum out-of-pocket expense limits under High-Deductible Health Plans (HDHP), and the maximum amount for excepted benefit Health Reimbursement Accounts (HRA) for 2025.

For self-only coverage, the new HSA contribution amount is $4,300; for family coverage, the HSA contribution amount is $8,550. This is an increase of $150 and $250, respectively, from 2024.

For HDHPs, the new annual deductible threshold is $1,650 for self-only coverage and $3,300 for family coverage, an increase of $50 and $100, respectively. The annual out-of-pocket expenses — such as deductibles, co-payments, and other amounts, but not premiums — may not exceed $8,300 for self-only coverage or $16,600 for family coverage, an increase of $250 and $500, respectively.

For excepted benefit HRAs whose plan years begin in 2025, the new maximum amount that may be made available is $2,150, an annual increase of $50.

These increased amounts will become effective on Jan. 1, 2025, and for excepted benefit HRAs for plan years beginning in 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alexander J. Mate
Alexander J. Mate
Photo of Patricia L. Beaty
Patricia L. Beaty
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
20 May 2024

2025 Inflation Adjusted HSA, HDHP, And HRA Amounts

United States Employment and HR
Contributor
Taft Stettinius & Hollister logo
Established in 1885, Taft is a nationally recognized law firm serving individuals and businesses worldwide, in both mature and emerging industries.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More