ARTICLE
15 May 2024

Georgia Legislature Passes Bill To Publish Annual High-Demand Career List

HB
Hall Benefits Law
Contributor
Hall Benefits Law logo
Strategically designed, legally compliant benefit plans are the cornerstone of long-term business stability and growth. As such, HBL provides comprehensive legal guidance on benefits in M&A, ESOPs, executive compensation, health and welfare benefits, retirement plans, and ERISA litigation matters. Responsive, relationship-driven counsel is the calling card of the Firm.
Explore
The Georgia General Assembly has passed HB 982, which would require the State Workforce Development Board to develop, approve, and publish an annual list of high-demand careers.
United States Employment and HR
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Georgia General Assembly has passed HB 982, which would require the State Workforce Development Board to develop, approve, and publish an annual list of high-demand careers. This list would contain those careers that are most critical to the state's current and future workforce needs. The bill has gone to Governor Brian P. Kemp for his signature.

The bill directs that the State Workforce Development Board ("the Board") is to consult with the Office of Workforce Development and examine current labor market information and other employment data sources to determine what careers to include on the annual list. The Board shall develop a data-driven process to assess which industries, occupations, career skills, and work credentials are currently growing and declining.

More specifically, the Board's High-Demand Career List shall:

  • Include the employer-required skills, certificates, licenses, diplomas, degrees, or credentials necessary for each high-demand career; and
  • Be published on the Board's website on or before December 31st each year.

The bill further directs all state agencies and political subdivisions, including local school systems, to utilize the high-demand career list to guide their usage of federal and state funding for secondary, postsecondary, and adult education.

The Board also must use the High-Demand Career List in conjunction with the state's High-Demand Career Initiatives (HDCI) Program. The Georgia legislature created the HDCI Program in 2022 as the first state-funded apprenticeship initiative. The purpose of the HDCI Program is to increase the work skills of Georgia citizens and the available pool of talent within high-demand industries. Through the HDCI Program, Georgia employers can receive funding to create and expand Registered Apprenticeship Programs (RAPs). Through RAPs, employers can access support to train skilled workers and meet their workforce needs. Currently, Georgia has more than 10,000 apprentices in RAPs.

Finally, the bill directs the Office of Student Achievement to work with the Board to "audit and report on the effectiveness of employment, wage attainment, and retention of students in programs that align with the High-Demand Career List."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Hall Benefits Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
15 May 2024

Georgia Legislature Passes Bill To Publish Annual High-Demand Career List

United States Employment and HR
Contributor
Hall Benefits Law logo
Strategically designed, legally compliant benefit plans are the cornerstone of long-term business stability and growth. As such, HBL provides comprehensive legal guidance on benefits in M&A, ESOPs, executive compensation, health and welfare benefits, retirement plans, and ERISA litigation matters. Responsive, relationship-driven counsel is the calling card of the Firm.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More