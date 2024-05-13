Minnesota Paid Leave Update: October Wage Detail Report

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (the Department) recently issued an update detailing the upcoming employer submission required under Minnesota's paid family medical leave law (Minnesota Paid Leave). Although employees cannot take leave under the new law until 2026, the first wage detail reports are due on Oct. 31, 2024. Per the Department's prior update, the Department is leveraging the Minnesota Unemployment Insurance program's online system to minimize the administrative complexity.

The October submission will be based on wages paid between July 1, 2024, and Sept. 30, 2024. The Department's update also stated that no action is required for employers already submitting quarterly reports within the unemployment system. However, employers not covered by the unemployment insurance program will need to create a "Paid Leave Only" account in order to begin submitting quarterly reports. The Department plans to release instructions in the next few months. Employers who fail to submit a timely quarterly wage detail report will be subject to fee-based penalties.

We recommend employers monitor the Department's Paid Leave website for clarity and deadlines related to the required submissions. Taft's Employment and Labor Relations practice group will continue to stay current with the Department's updated guidance. Please feel free to reach out to a Minneapolis Employment and Labor Relations attorney for any questions related to Minnesota Paid Leave.

