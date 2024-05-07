New York City has published an anticipated new required workplace poster on the city-created "Workers' Bill of Rights" that is meant to inform employees of their rights at work.

The new poster, released by the New York Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP), consists of the words "Know your rights at work" in twelve different languages and a large quick-response (QR) code. The QR code directs workers to a page on the DCWP website titled "Workers' Bill of Rights" that provides information on state and federal workplace laws and links to relevant enforcement agencies. The poster is part of the New York City "Workers' Bill of Rights" law, signed by Mayor Eric Adams in December 2023.

Next Steps

Employers must distribute the multilingual poster to all current employees and new hires beginning on July 1, 2024. Employers must further "conspicuously post the information" in their workplaces and through online systems regularly used to communicate with employees. Employers could be subject to civil penalties for violating the notice and posting requirements after a first violation.

