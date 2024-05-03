On April 25, 2024, Governor Wes Moore signed a bill that requires employers to include the wage range, general description of benefits and any other compensation in public and internal job postings for jobs that will be physically performed, at least in part, in Maryland. The law becomes effective October 1, 2024. The Maryland Department of Labor is going to develop a form for employers to use to comply with the posting requirements. If the information is not included in a job posting, it must be provided to the applicant before a discussion of compensation and upon request of the applicant.

"Wage range" means the minimum and maximum hourly rate or salary for a position, set in good faith by reference to any applicable pay scale; any previously determined minimum and maximum hourly rate or salary for the position; the minimum and maximum hourly rate or salary of an individual holding a comparable position at the time of the posting; or the budgeted amount for the position.

The bill also prohibits employers from refusing to promote or transfer an employee because the employee did not provide wage history, request the wage range or exercise any other rights under the law.

The full text of the bill is available here.

