In an election year, spring in Washington, D.C. brings cherry blossoms, pollen, and serious pressure to move legislation before the summer campaign season. Join us as our team of analysts wades through the latest legislative issues.

In the April edition of Advocacy & Policy, the Arnold Porter Legislative & Public Policy team discuss two major topics: (1) in the education policy sector, the Department of Education is rewriting regulations that could upend how college students access textbooks and educational resources; and (2) the Congressional wishlist for health care legislation, including the BIOSECURE Act, that can pass in 2024.

Our panel of experienced policy analysts this episode includes: Kevin O'Neill, partner in the firm's Legislative & Public policy team, Amy Davenport policy advisor and co-leader of the firm's Education & Workforce Policy practice, Amy Smith, policy advisor and co-leader of the firm's Education & Workforce Policy practice, Bobby McMillin, managing director and former General Counsel for the Senate Health, Education, Labor, & Pensions (HELP) Committee, and Sonja Nesbit, senior policy advisor and former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Legislation at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Kevin, Amy, Amy, and Bobby are all recent recipients of the National Institute for Lobbying & Ethics' prestigious Top Lobbyist Awards, given to less than 20 large law firm lobbyists per year.

