In 2022, the City of Inglewood passed a healthcare worker minimum wage ordinance. The new $25.00 minimum wage applies to private-sector healthcare employees who work in hospitals, integrated health systems, and dialysis clinics in Inglewood.

The new minimum wage applied to clinicians, nurses, certified nursing assistants, aides, technicians, maintenance workers, janitorial or housekeeping staff, groundskeepers, guards, food services workers, laundry workers, and pharmacists but does not include managers or supervisors.

The California Hospital Association challenged the law and recently the district court struck portions of the ordinance as preempted by the National Labor Relations Act. The judgment strikes sections 8-152 (c) – (d), which prohibits the employer from funding the minimum wage increases required by the ordinance by:

Reducing premium pay or shift differentials

Reducing benefits such as vacation and healthcare

Reducing hours worked

Laying off workers

Increasing charges to workers such as for parking.

It is possible the City of Inglewood could appeal the decision of the Court, though no appeal has been filed to date.

