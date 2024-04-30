Employers covered by San Francisco's Fair Chance Ordinance or Health Care Security Ordinance are required to submit the Employer Annual Report Form to the San Francisco Office of Labor Standards Enforcement (OLSE) by May 3, 2024. The purpose of the Annual Report Form is to provide OLSE with a snapshot of the employer's compliance with either of these two San Francisco ordinances. Covered employers who fail to submit the form by the deadline may be subject to a penalty of $500 per quarter.

Instructions and resources for employers who are required to report are on the OLSE's website.

Which Employers Must Comply With The Fair Chance Ordinance?

San Francisco's Fair Chance Ordinance (FCO) applies to employers with five or more employees worldwide, as well as employers of any size who contract with the City and County of San Francisco. Similar to the State of California's Fair Chance Act, the FCO prohibits covered employers from asking job applicants for positions that require at least eight hours of work per week in San Francisco about arrest or conviction records until after a conditional offer of employment is issued. In addition, the FCO prohibits covered employers from considering certain facts during the application process, including whether a job applicant's history includes an arrest that did not lead to a conviction.

The annual reporting requirements include disclosing the number of employees the employer hired to work in San Francisco in 2023, whether the employer conducted background checks of job applicants, and whether the employer hired anyone who had a conviction history.

Which Employers Must Comply with the Health Care Security Ordinance?

The Health Care Security Ordinance (HCSO) applies to private and non-profit employers who employ any individual in San Francisco, and twenty or more workers, or in the case of non-profits, 50 or more workers, inside or outside of San Francisco. Under the HCSO covered employers must spend a minimum amount set by law on healthcare for each employee who works eight or more hours each week in San Francisco.

The reporting requirement includes disclosing the number of individuals employed in each quarter of 2023, the number of employees covered by the HCSO in each of those quarters, the employer's total spending on healthcare, and the types of healthcare coverage the employer offered to employees.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.