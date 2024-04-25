United States:
New Labor Protections For Thousands Of Public Workers In Colorado Take Effect In July
25 April 2024
Littler Mendelson
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Steve Baumann discusses The Protections for Public Workers Act,
which will give new rights to many public workers across Colorado
beginning July 1.
Law Week Colorado
View (Subscription
required.)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States
Final Rule: Employee vs. Independent Contractor
Thompson Burton
On March 11, 2024, the Department of Labor's ("DOL") final rule ("Final Rule") took effect, which rescinded the 2021 Independent Contractor Rule (the "Prior Rule") under the Fair Labor Standards Act ("FLSA").