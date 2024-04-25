ARTICLE

United States: New Labor Protections For Thousands Of Public Workers In Colorado Take Effect In July

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Steve Baumann discusses The Protections for Public Workers Act, which will give new rights to many public workers across Colorado beginning July 1.

Law Week Colorado

View (Subscription required.)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.