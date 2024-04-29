This week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a conceptual agreement with leaders of the New York State Assembly and Senate on key provisions of the Fiscal Year 2025 New York State Budget.

Among the areas of agreement, effective January 1, 2025, the New York State Paid Sick Leave Law, Labor Law Section §196-b, would be amended to require every New York State employer to provide employees with up to 20 hours of paid prenatal personal leave in any 52-week calendar period for health care services related to pregnancy, including physical examinations, medical procedures, monitoring and testing, and discussions with health care providers. Paid prenatal personal leave would be taken and paid in hourly increments.

We will continue to monitor developments. Stay tuned!

