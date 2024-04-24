ARTICLE

In the past three weeks, the U.S. Department of Education has released significant guidance on the implementation of its new Financial Value Transparency and Gainful Employment rule, which takes effect July 1, 2024. In this 20-minute video, Aaron Lacey breaks down key announcements and clarifications from the new guidance. He discusses the extended data reporting deadline, the latest on transitional reporting and rates, the revised implementation schedule, and new resources designed to help institutions with compliance. He also provides a brief update on the current litigation challenging the rule and reflects on other potential roadblocks to implementation. Click below to watch this update, the first in our new HigherEdReg Rundown series.

