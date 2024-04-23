The EEOC released its long-awaited final rule on the federal Pregnancy Workers Fairness Act ("PWFA"). Set to go into effect on April 19, the rule makes clear that the PWFA applies to employers with at least 15 employees and requires that such employers provide reasonable workplace accommodations to workers who are pregnant, or have a condition related to pregnancy or childbirth, unless the accommodation would create an undue hardship on the employer.

Importantly, the EEOC's final rule makes clear that abortions and miscarriages are included in the definition of "a condition related to pregnancy," and therefore an employee who has an abortion or miscarriage is covered by the PWFA and is entitled to reasonable accommodations.

You can read the full rule here: 2024-07527.pdf (federalregister.gov)

