Can An Employee Keep Copies Of Documents As Evidence Of Claims Against An Employer? Fairfield and Woods Let's say an employee is being sexually harassed by the boss. The employee has complained to HR, but to no avail, and, finally, the employee has had enough.

Changes In DOL Overtime Compensation Spell Changes For Employers And Employee Overtime Protections Kilgore & Kilgore The U.S. Department of Labor has announced new proposed overtime protections that would extend overtime compensation to 3.6 million salaried workers.

Must Employers Excuse Workers With Strong Religious Beliefs From Respect-In-The-Workplace Training Covering LGBT Topics Pierson Ferdinand After taking a few days off and rocking out in Seattle, I'm back to blogging about employment law.

Bump In The Road: Federal Judge Selectively Halts Enforcement Of The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act In Texas Foley & Lardner In a recent decision, a federal judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas suspended enforcement of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act ...

Final Rule: Employee vs. Independent Contractor Thompson Burton On March 11, 2024, the Department of Labor's ("DOL") final rule ("Final Rule") took effect, which rescinded the 2021 Independent Contractor Rule (the "Prior Rule") under the Fair Labor Standards Act ("FLSA").