The New York Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) published the "Workers' Bill of Rights" on March 1, 2024. The Workers' Bill of Rights is meant to serve as a comprehensive guide to rights in the workplace in New York City.

In late-2023, New York City enacted legislation authorizing the city to prepare a "Workers Bill of Rights" that New York City employers will have to post and distribute to employees.

The Workers Bill of Rights includes information on the rights enforced by DCWP, such as Paid Safe and Sick Leave, Temporary Schedule Changes and Fair Workweek Law, and New York City's Delivery Worker Laws. It also includes information about the rights enforced by other state and federal agencies, such as minimum wage and the right to organize. Additionally, it includes information about who to contact for more information or with questions, including how employees can file a complaint.

By July 1, 2024, all New York City employers must post the "Your Rights at Work" poster in a location visible to employees. The notice must also be distributed to employees, as well as posted to their intranet or mobile app if "such means are regularly used to communicate" with employees. Non-English versions must be posted and provided if the agency has published a notice in a language spoken as the primary language by at least five percent of the employees.

Enforcement of this notice requirement will be based on complaints. If an employer does not make the poster available, starting July 1, 2024, employees will be able to file a complaint at nyc.gov/workers or by contacting 311. Employers will receive a warning for the first violation and will be subject to a $500 civil penalty for any subsequent violations. Therefore, employers should be vigilant on compliance.

