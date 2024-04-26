Leave laws, regulations, and ordinances continue to change in Minnesota. The city of Duluth, Minnesota, repealed its Earned Sick and Safe Time (ESST) ordinance effective Jan. 17, 2024. The Duluth ESST had guaranteed paid leave for qualifying employees working in the city since Jan. 1, 2020. Minnesota's statewide ESST statute went into effect on Jan. 1, 2024. The Duluth City Councilors who moved for repeal of the ESST ordinance stated that Minnesota's state-wide ESST law rendered the city's ordinance unnecessary.

The ESST ordinances in Minneapolis and St. Paul remain in effect. Employers and employees should note the differences between the local ordinances and Minnesota's state law. Employers are also reminded of Minnesota's new Paid Family and Medical Leave program, which begins providing benefits to certain employees working in Minnesota starting Jan. 1, 2026.

