ARTICLE

United States: GT's The Performance Review Episode 27: Remote Work – Not Remote Enough To Avoid Legal Issues

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Ryan Bykerk and Philip Person talk to Brian Kelly, Global Head of Employment Law at WeWork, about the legal issues that crop up in remote work arrangements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.