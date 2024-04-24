Last year, California's Governor signed Senate Bill (SB) 553, which requires most employers to establish, implement, and maintain an effective Workplace Violence Prevention Plan (WVPP). The law is enforceable on July 1, 2024. Cal/OSHA is responsible for enforcing the requirements of SB 553, now codified in California Labor Code Section 6401.9.

Recently, Cal/OSHA published a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) page to assist with compliance.

The FAQ reviews the following:

Definitions under the statute

Employer applicability

Requirements for the WVPP

Violent Incident Logs

Training

Recordkeeping

Effective date

While many questions remain, employers should take note of Cal/OSHA's position on some issues in the FAQ:

Employers need to provide initial training under their WVPP by July 1, 2024, when enforcement commences. Employers must ensure their written WVPP "is specific to the hazards and corrective measures for each work area and operation" and not a top-down "corporate plan." Animal attacks and other "acts of violence or threat of violence" are included in the definition of workplace violence under the legislation.

