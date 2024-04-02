Each week while Congress is in session, our Policy team delivers a key update to highlight a topical benefits, health, or retirement news item from the Hill, such as a newly introduced bill, a summary of a committee hearing, or another hot-button matter.

On March 22, with just hours to spare before a partial government shutdown, House lawmakers passed the six remaining appropriations bills: Defense, Financial Services, Homeland Security, Labor-Health and Human Services-Education, Legislative, and State-Foreign Relations. The Senate passed the measure shortly thereafter and President Biden quickly signed it into law.

There were no significant changes to the budgets for the Departments of the Treasury, Labor, and Health and Human Services, nor were any meaningful policy riders for these agencies included. Appropriators now turn their attention to the appropriations bills for the Fiscal Year 2025, which begins on October 1, 2024.

