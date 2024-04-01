Update your employee handbooks! The California Legislature passed a whole slew of workplace reform bills that took effect January 1st. Several require California employers either to add new policies to their Employee Handbooks or revise and update existing policies. The changes/additions include everything from leaves of absence, time off rights and paid sick leave increases, to employment discrimination, health and workplace safety measures, meal and rest period requirements, new posting requirements, and much more. State and federal agencies have also adopted new regulations that require changes in personnel policies. This means that your handbook may be out of date.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.