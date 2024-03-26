The New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection ("DCWP") has published its "Workers' Bill of Rights" website and associated "Know Your Rights at Work" poster, which NYC employers will be required to begin distributing to employees beginning in July 2024.

As we previously reported, the NYC Council approved a bill (returned unsigned by Mayor Eric Adams, resulting in the bill automatically becoming law) that required the DCWP to lead a coordinated effort with the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs, the NYC Commission on Human Rights, and certain community and labor organizations to publish, by no later than March 1, 2024, "information about rights under relevant federal, state and local law that apply to employees, prospective employees or independent contractors in the city."

Employers are required to begin distributing copies of the "Know Your Rights at Work" poster to current NYC employees and new hires in the City beginning on July 1, 2024. Employers will also be required to "conspicuously post" the poster in the workplace and make the information available "online or on [the employer's] mobile application . . . if such means are regularly used to communicate with [the employer's] employees." The distribution and posting is required to be done in English and any language spoken as a primary language by at least 5% of employees, if the information has been made available by the City in such language. Presently, however, only an English language version of the poster is available.

