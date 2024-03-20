The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) made available on March 12, 2024, a data dashboard featuring the 2017 and 2018 EEO-1 Component 2 pay data. To protect employer and employee confidentiality, EEOC has aggregated the data. The dashboard contains aggregated employer-level workforce demographic and pay data reported by pay band. Users of the dashboard may view aggregated information by industry, job category, and core-based statistical areas (CBSA) or state.

According to EEOC's press release, the dashboard "allows industries, employers, and individuals to assess generally how their pay by sex and race compares to others in their industry, job category, or state."

Please contact a Jackson Lewis attorney if you have any questions about this development.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.