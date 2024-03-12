The Department of Labor's Employment and Training Administration (ETA) has extended the comment period for responses to its PERM Schedule A Request for Information (RFI). ETA said it has received "a very limited number of comments, only a few of which have responded to the questions posed in the RFI." The public comment period was set to conclude on February 20, 2024, but has been extended to May 13, 2024.

As background, on December 21, 2023, ETA published the RFI, soliciting public input on potential revisions to Schedule A of the permanent labor certification process to include occupations in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), including artificial intelligence-related occupations and non-STEM occupations, for which there may be an insufficient number of ready, willing, able, and qualified U.S. workers.

Details:

