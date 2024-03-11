The Alliance of Business Immigration Lawyers is reminding its clients that fees for Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing, will increase on February 26, 2024. The table below summarizes the increases by type of petition.

Form Previous Premium Processing Fee New Premium Processing Fee Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker $1,500 (H-2B or R-1 nonimmigrant status) $2,500 (all other available Form I-129 classifications) $1,685 (H-2B or R-1 nonimmigrant status) $2,805 (all other available Form I-129 classifications) Form I-140, Immigrant Petition for Alien Worker $2,500 (employment-based classifications E11, E12, E21 (non-NIW), E31, E32, EW3, E13 and E21 (NIW)) $2,805 (employment-based classifications E11, E12, E21 (non-NIW), E31, E32, EW3, E13 and E21 (NIW)) Form I-539, Application to Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status $1,750 (Form I-539 classifications F-1, F-2, M-1, M-2, J-1, J-2, E-1, E-2, E-3, L-2, H-4, O-3, P-4, and R-2) $1,965 (Form I-539 classifications F-1, F-2, M-1, M-2, J-1, J-2, E-1, E-2, E-3, L-2, H-4, O-3, P-4, and R-2) Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization $1,500 (certain F-1 students with categories C03A, C03B, C03C) $1,685 (certain F-1 students with categories C03A, C03B, C03C)



