Executive Summary: On February 26, 2024, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced that the 2023 EEO-1 filing process will begin on April 30, 2024. The deadline to file all 2023 EEO-1 reports is June 4, 2024. The EEOC expects to post updated materials for the 2023 filings by March 19, 2024, and will open the EEO-1 help desk on April 30, 2024.

Background

The EEO-1 Component 1 report is a mandatory annual data collection requiring all private sector employers with 100 or more employees, and federal contractors with 50 or more employees meeting certain criteria, to submit workforce demographic data, including sex, race and ethnicity, by job category. This is a requirement mandated by the EEOC.

EEO-1 Filing Period (April 30-June 4)

The EEOC's announcement that the 2023 EEO-1 Component 1 data collection will open on April 30, 2024, and that the deadline to file the 2023 EEO-1 Component 1 report is June 4, 2024, provided additional details regarding these filings. To meet this deadline, the EEOC strongly encourages eligible filers to begin the filing process as soon as possible. The announcement was released on the EEOC's EEO-1 data collection website. The announcement also indicated that the "filer help desk," which is the EEOC's EEO-1 Component 1 online Filer Support Message Center, will be available beginning April 30, 2024, to assist filers with any questions they may have regarding the 2023 collection.

The EEOC further announced that all updates about the 2023 EEO-1 Component 1 data collection, including the 2023 EEO-1 Component 1 Instruction Booklet and the 2023 EEO-1 Component 1 Data File Upload Specifications, will be posted on the EEOC website as they become available. In addition, the EEOC anticipates posting the 2023 EEO-1 Component 1 Instruction Booklet and the 2023 Data File Upload Specifications by March 19, 2024.

It is worth noting that the announcement did not discuss adding pay data collection to the 2023 EEO-1 filings. Therefore, EEO-1 filers should begin formulating a plan for meeting the deadline for submitting the Component 1 report only. However, all indications are that the EEOC is still planning to implement some form of pay data reporting in the near future.

