Starting March 1, 2024, the City of Columbus ordinance banning inquiries into an applicant's salary history goes into effect. This ordinance applies to all employers with 15 or more employees within Columbus. Employers that violate the ordinance could face civil fines of up to $5,000.

Covered employers should ensure that all employees involved in hiring and compensation decisions, including any outside job placement and referral agencies, are aware of this new ordinance and what information can be discussed or considered during the hiring process.

