On February 15, 2024, the Department of Labor's (DOL) Employment and Training Administration extended its Request for Information (RFI) period concerning possible revisions to its list of Schedule A job classifications. Previously ending on February 20, the new window for submitting comments closes on May 13, 2024.
- The proposed revisions would allow for the inclusion of additional occupations in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and non-STEM categories.
- This initiative is part of the Biden administration's Executive Order on the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence, which was issued on October 30, 2023.
- The Executive Order requires the Secretary of Labor "to solicit public input, including from industry and worker-advocate communities, identifying AI and other STEM-related occupations, as well as additional occupations across the economy for which there is an insufficient number of ready, willing, able, and qualified United States workers."
- Comments may be submitted to the Federal eRulemaking Portal at regulations.gov. The portal will provide instructions on submitting comments.
SOURCE: Federal Register: https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2024-03187.pdf
