On February 15, 2024, the Department of Labor's (DOL) Employment and Training Administration extended its Request for Information (RFI) period concerning possible revisions to its list of Schedule A job classifications. Previously ending on February 20, the new window for submitting comments closes on May 13, 2024.

The proposed revisions would allow for the inclusion of additional occupations in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and non-STEM categories.

This initiative is part of the Biden administration's Executive Order on the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence, which was issued on October 30, 2023.

The Executive Order requires the Secretary of Labor "to solicit public input, including from industry and worker-advocate communities, identifying AI and other STEM-related occupations, as well as additional occupations across the economy for which there is an insufficient number of ready, willing, able, and qualified United States workers."

Comments may be submitted to the Federal eRulemaking Portal at regulations.gov. The portal will provide instructions on submitting comments.

SOURCE: Federal Register: https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2024-03187.pdf

