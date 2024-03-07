EEOC has updated its EEO-1 data collection website to announce the data collection for the 2023 EEO-1 Component 1 reports will open April 30, 2024. The Agency has set June 4, 2024 as the deadline for reporting.

The notice also indicates the "online Filer Support Message Center (i.e., filer help desk) will also be available on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, to assist filers with any questions they may have regarding the 2023 collection."

Further information about data specifics and other filing instructions are not yet available.

As a reminder, employers with 100 or more employees are required to file the annual EEO-1 Component 1 report. The filing requirement applies to federal contractors with 50 or more employees.

We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as information becomes available.

