What is wrong with people?

I swear, I find myself asking that question on a daily basis.

Because as an employment lawyer, you read things. You hear things.

One complaint that had me shaking my head was the EEOC lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia, Macon Division, against one BBQ restaurant employer alleging that it subjected a teenaged female employee to a sexually hostile work environment and retaliated against her by terminating her after she complained about the alleged harassment.

According to the EEOC's suit, a male manager subjected the freshman in college to the following:

he made daily unwanted comments about the female employee's physical appearance and his romantic feelings for her;

he spread false sexual rumors about her; and

he cornered her in areas of the restaurant without cameras, demanding a hug or attention from her before allowing her to pass by.

It's worth a deeper dive. Some of the daily comments included:

"You smell nice"

"Your jeans look nice"

"You're cute when you get upset"

"I wish I didn't marry my wife so we could be together"

The manager also rearranged his shifts so that he worked the same ones as the female employee.

I wish I was making up these allegations, but I'm not. You can read them for yourself in the Complaint, here.

The female employee complained about the harassment to her supervisor on multiple occasions, but no effective remedial action was taken in response. Instead, the restaurant terminated her shortly after her last complaint.

Did the employer react appropriately to the employee's claim of sexual harassment? No, not if these allegations are true, it did not.

The Law: Sexual Harassment and Retaliation

Sexual harassment may be harassment because of a person's sex as well as inappropriate touching. As defined by the EEOC, sexual harassment can include "unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, and other verbal or physical harassment of a sexual nature, as well as offensive remarks about a person's sex.

When does it become illegal? Harassment violates the law—Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964—when it is so frequent or severe that it creates a hostile or offensive work environment or when it results in an adverse employment decision (such as the victim being fired or demoted).

"When the franchisee learned about the misconduct, it should have taken reasonable steps to correct it. Instead, the company punished a teenage employee for exercising her rights, rather than the individual who was harassing her. The EEOC will fight to correct the injustices perpetrated in this case," said a regional attorney in the EEOC's Atlanta District Office.

Indeed. I emphasize the hostess's age because... subjecting a teenager to sexual comments and harassment is unlikely to play well to a jury! I'm sure I don't have to tell you that.