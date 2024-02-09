United States:
The Year Ahead 2024: Commuting Accommodations (Podcast)
09 February 2024
Jackson Lewis
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Jackson Lewis P.C. · The Year Ahead 2024: Commuting
Accommodations
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States
12 Days Of Handbook Updates: Remote Workers
Barnes & Thornburg
To round out the season, let's talk about remote workers. If an employer's remote worker moved to a new location this year, significant handbook updates may be required.
12 Handbook Updates For 2024
Barnes & Thornburg
This holiday season, we brought you 12 developments in labor and employment from 2023 that employers should be mindful of when updating their handbooks.
Backlash Against DEI: What's An Employer To Do?
Outside GC
Since the U.S. Supreme Court's June 2023 decisions[1] found that race-conscious admissions practices in higher-education violated both the Constitution's 14th Amendment Equal Protection Clause...