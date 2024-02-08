United States:
New D.C. Paid Family Leave Poster
08 February 2024
Shulman Rogers
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The D.C. Department of Employment Services recently issued an
updated Paid Family Leave poster to be displayed in the workplace,
which is available here. The poster was updated to reflect the
new maximum weekly benefit amount of $1,118. The previous maximum
weekly benefit amount was $1,049.
If you have any questions about this Alert, we encourage you to
reach out to your Shulman Rogers contact for solutions and
recommendations for addressing these issues.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States
12 Days Of Handbook Updates: Remote Workers
Barnes & Thornburg
To round out the season, let's talk about remote workers. If an employer's remote worker moved to a new location this year, significant handbook updates may be required.
12 Handbook Updates For 2024
Barnes & Thornburg
This holiday season, we brought you 12 developments in labor and employment from 2023 that employers should be mindful of when updating their handbooks.
Backlash Against DEI: What's An Employer To Do?
Outside GC
Since the U.S. Supreme Court's June 2023 decisions[1] found that race-conscious admissions practices in higher-education violated both the Constitution's 14th Amendment Equal Protection Clause...