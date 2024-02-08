The D.C. Department of Employment Services recently issued an updated Paid Family Leave poster to be displayed in the workplace, which is available here. The poster was updated to reflect the new maximum weekly benefit amount of $1,118. The previous maximum weekly benefit amount was $1,049.

