ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The recent Wall Street Journal piece about giving employees the time and space to think raises some good points about creativity and problem-solving and why speed doesn't always matter when it comes to productivity. While I realize this may seem like a play for the "slow work" movement to which the counter coddle-culture folks might object, this article actually raises some good points about the advantages of more deliberative reflection in the workplace.

One of the benefits of more contemplative thinking the article points out is the positive impact deeper thinking might have on mitigating bias. This is particularly important in the workplace where people must combat all manners of stereotyping that inhabit interpersonal interactions and drive human behavior. Taking a pause before responding to a question or jumping to an uninformed conclusion based on incomplete or less fully developed facts allows for the potential reassessment of the conclusion someone might draw from the way something is communicated or the contents of the communication. It also allows for creating positive space between co-workers for relationship building (recognizing who you are as a person) versus transactional events (did you do what I need you to do?). Clearly both are needed for a well-functioning employment relationship, which is built on order and structure. But that doesn't mean efficiency always drives effectiveness.

The employment relationship requires a people-focused bond for its success (unless and until AI alters it). While tackling bias and stereotypical thinking is an important goal for employers, an equally important objective – one that often eludes employers – is how to motivate and retain workers. I've written in the past about some suggested approaches to employee retention. Many of those pieces focus on the benefits of making an effort to really know and understand the employee as a person and also as an employee.

So the point here is not about indulging employees but rather how to effectively manage them. And giving those individuals the space and permission to create, ideate, do, serve, foster or anything else that promotes the employer's mission - that is a key to unlock potential. This not about an offsite retreat with spa treatments - but an endorsement of luxurious thinking within the employment relationship.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.