On January 1, 2024, several new employment laws took effect in Minnesota, based on bills passed during the 2023 legislative session. All employers with employees in Minnesota are subject to the following changes, discussed in more detail in this White Paper: (i) employers may no longer inquire into the pay history of job applicants; and (ii) employers must provide sick and safe leave to employees. Immediate actions for employers include updating hiring and sick leave policies, and ensuring human resources and management personnel are aware of the changes.

In addition, large employers in the health care, warehousing, and meatpacking industries are subject to new health and safety requirements, including required ergonomics programs for large facilities, and mandatory safety trainings for meat and poultry processing employees.

Read the White Paper.