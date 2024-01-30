ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States

12 Handbook Updates For 2024 Barnes & Thornburg This holiday season, we brought you 12 developments in labor and employment from 2023 that employers should be mindful of when updating their handbooks.

California Places Third On Annual "Judicial Hellholes" List! Proskauer Rose LLP For the second year in a row, California has avoided being "the worst in the nation," but still managed to secure the unenviable third position...

Employers Take Note: New Employee Paid Leave Laws For 2024 Venable LLP As any savvy employer will tell you, the start of the new year comes with new employee leave obligations. Effective January 1, 2024, employers across the country...

An Analysis For Employers: Which Factors Determine Independent Contractor Status Under DOL's Final Rule? Taft Stettinius & Hollister On Jan. 9, the United States Department of Labor (DOL) released details regarding its final rule on the classification of independent contractors under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA)...

"SECURE-Ing" The Answers To Outstanding Questions On The Rothification Of Employer Contributions Seyfarth Shaw LLP Under Section 604 of Secure 2.0, sponsors of 401(k), 403(b) and eligible governmental plans may allow employees to designate employer match...