The 2023 California Pay Data Reporting Portal is set to open on February 1, 2024. Reports must be submitted on or before May 8, 2024. Employers can expect the California Civil Rights Department (CRD) to issue updated templates, frequently asked questions (FAQs) guidance, and user guides soon.

Quick Hits

The pay data reporting law requires employers with one hundred or more employees to file annual pay data reports with the California Civil Rights Department.

The Civil Rights Department is expected to issue revised templates, FAQ guidance, and user guides soon.

California's pay data reporting law, originally enacted in 2020, requires private employers with one hundred or more employees to file annual pay data reports with the CRD. The law was amended in 2022 with the enactment of Senate Bill (SB) 1162. Among other requirements, the amended law obligates covered employers to report median and mean hourly rates within each job category for each combination of race, ethnicity, and sex. The amended law also added a requirement to report data regarding workers employed through labor contractors.

