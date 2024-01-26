self

Seyfarth's Take It or Leave It · Episode 29: Taking on 2024 as We Leave 2023

2023 saw unprecedented change in the Leave Law landscape, with multiple states and localities enacting new leave laws and others rolling out major amendments that upended existing mandates. In this episode, host Josh Seidman looks back at the hottest developments from the last 12 months, and ahead to what leave activity may be lurking as we turn the corner to 2024.

The episode begins with a 2023 wrap-up that walks listeners through federal changes, such as welcoming in the Pregnant Workers' Fairness Act, paid family leave changes, including the official rollout of Oregon and Colorado's programs, and paid sick leave and paid time off law changes, like Illinois' new paid "any reason" leave law. After touching on Congressional paid leave activity in both the House of Representatives and Senate, including the release of a bicameral, bipartisan Request for Information on federal paid leave proposals, and some of the leave laws that sunset in 2023, Josh looks ahead to the new year and forecasts where federal paid leave, state paid family leave, and state paid sick leave and paid time off may wander in 2024. Join us for this quick-hitting review of where we've been in 2023, and what we're keeping a close eye on as we take on 2024.

