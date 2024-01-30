ARTICLE

We Want to Hear from You

What legal issues are keeping you up at night?

We are continuing to monitor key trends and significant updates that affect employers across a wide variety of industries. We want to make sure we touch upon issues that are of concern to you. We invite you to take a moment and let us know what you would like to hear more about in this newsletter. Click below to email our team of attorneys.

Contact Us

Updates

Employers Take Note: New Employee Paid Leave Laws for 2024

As any savvy employer will tell you, the start of the new year comes with new employee leave obligations. Effective January 1, 2024, employers across the country must comply with various new employee paid leave laws and updates. Employers in all jurisdictions would be wise to review any new leave laws and amendments to existing leave laws for the jurisdictions in which they operate, and update their leave practices, employee handbooks, notices, and recordkeeping policies accordingly. This article provides a summary of some of the key employee paid leave laws, including paid sick leave and paid family leave laws, that went into effect at the start of 2024.

When Two Worlds Collide: Navigating Conflicts Between an Employee's Personal Beliefs and the Mission or Values of Your Business

Given the current state of affairs in this country and the upcoming 2024 presidential election, there is no short supply of hot button issues that may come up in conversation in the workplace. Indeed, beyond the physical workplace, public statements made on social media and other platforms, even in an employee's purely personal capacity, can easily spill over to become a workplace issue.

New Year, New Updates for New York Employment Laws

January 23, 2024 | Webinar

Please join our webinar for a quick primer on some of the new employment laws facing New York employers in 2024. Venable attorneys Nicholas Reiter and Sandy Schlesinger will offer practical advice for compliance and minimizing litigation risk.

Attorney Spotlight

Enoch Cheung: I was drawn to Labor and Employment because it is a practice area that broadly touches anyone who works, which is virtually everyone. The practice is engaging because it involves a constantly evolving area of the law, especially in California. I also appreciate the opportunity to assist clients in both conflict resolution during litigation and conflict mitigation through counseling on compliance with employment requirements to avoid litigation.

About the Labor and Employment Group

The national, 40-person Labor and Employment team at Venable provides guidance and support across the full spectrum of workplace dynamics – helping employers control costs, avoid disputes, and defend themselves when litigation arises. As co-editors of this newsletter, Michael Volpe and Doreen Martin invite you to share the content with your colleagues and reach out with any questions.

