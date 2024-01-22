Employers who underpay employees now not only face potential civil lawsuits, but in a historic move, the California Labor Commissioner and Los Angeles District Attorney have joined forces to criminally prosecute employers. Recently, the owners of a manufacturing company that employed workers were charged with felony charges of grand theft of wages. They purportedly underpaid workers, didn't provide compensation coverage, and violated overtime wage & hour, sick leave and other labor laws. Both owner defendants also face civil liabilities for failure to provide workers compensation coverage.

Typically, enforcement investigations encompass a payroll audit of the preceding three years to ascertain minimum wage, overtime, and other labor law infringements and to compute the outstanding payments and penalties. Payroll audits often result from a worker's reporting of claims to the Commissioner. If you get notice of an audit, contact counsel.

